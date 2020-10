Timothy V. FlanaganMontvale, NJ - Timothy V. Flanagan, age 70 of Washingtonville, NY. (formerly of Montvale, NJ) passed away Sun, Oct 4th, 2020.Tim was an EMT, a private detective and an entrepreneur. He also loved acting and was on several TV shows.You could not ask for a more loving person for his friends and pets.Be with God my friend.Surviving Tim are his wife Tracy and his mother Eileen. Donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. No services at this time.