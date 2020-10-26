Tina & Corrado LaRosa
Haledon - Corrado LaRosa passed away October 24th, 2020 at 11:50 pm and his wife Tina Marie LaRosa passed away October 25th at 12:33 am. following a tragic car accident half a mile from their home. Corrado was born in the province of Syracuse, Noto, Sicily, Italy, the son of Sebastiano and Iolanda LaRosa. Tina was born at St. Barnabas Hospital, Livingston, NJ, the daughter of Lorraine B. Gatto and the late Nicholas A. Gatto. They were married for 30 years and residents of Haledon, NJ for over 25 years. Corrado was known and will be remembered for his faithful service to his community as the director of physical plant and custodial services for Haledon PPS and Manchester Regional High School. He was a committed husband and father of three children. He had a passion for soccer, the Giants, and his oversized dogs, Sam and Veto. Tina was a BSBA Organizational Leadership Member and was a certified ACRP Clinical Research Coordinator. Tina served for fifteen years as Director of Dermatologic Research at TKL Research and ended her very full career as Director of Business Development at New Jersey Urology. Tina was a beacon of hope for her children, neighbors, family and friends. She faced challenges head on and made a beautiful life for those around her. She loved the beach and Bon Jovi. Theirs is truly a story of love and commitment to one another, their family, and their neighborhood. Together, they rose against all odds, became pillars in their community, and gave themselves in the service to others. Corrado and Tina are survived by their daughter Johanna Maria LaRosa and two sons, Alesandro LaRosa and Carmen LaRosa; grandchildren Alessandro LaRosa, Jeremiah LaRosa-White, Skylar Bella Johnson and their beloved Italian Mastiff, Veto. Corrado is survived by his parents Sabastiano and Iolanda La Rosa, Carmela (Mike) Galvani and two brothers Salvatore (Rosa) LaRosa and Pasqualino LaRosa. Tina is survived by mother Lorraine B. Gatto, and her brothers Nicholas A. Gatto and Peter Gatto. Both are survived by various nieces and nephews who loved them dearly. Corrado and Tina's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the De Luccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Ave, Haledon, NJ 07508. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 am at La Neve's Banquets, 276 Belmont Ave, Haledon, NJ 07508. Corrado and Tina will be laid to rest at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 52 Totowa Rd, Totowa, NJ 07512. In lieu of flowers , memorial donations to the Corrado and Tina Memorial Fund at GoFundMe.com
would be appreciated.