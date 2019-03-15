Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Lee - Cardinali, Tina age 95, of Fort Lee, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 at her home of nearly 70 years. Tina was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Louis. She was a cherished mother to Robert and his wife Patti, Luann and her husband Saul, John and daughter-in-law Bridget. Adored grandmother to Nicole, Jaclyn, Tanith, Oliver and Emerald. Tina's greatest joy in life was her family. She enjoyed cooking Italian dinners, celebrating holidays, particularly Christmas, and sharing fun vacations...as long as her husband, children, and grandchildren were by her side. We will love her and miss her forever. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16th 9:00am to 11:00am at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee. Prayer service at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. For information call (201)944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
