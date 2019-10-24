Services
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Daniele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Daniele


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Daniele Obituary
Tina Daniele

Cliffside Park - Daniele , Tina (nee Grimaldi) of Cliffside Park, N J passed peacefully on October 23 2019 after being surrounded by her loving family. Tina was born on August 4 1926 to the late Paul and Angelina Grimaldi in Bronx, New York. Tina was predeceased by her beloved Sister Louise, Brother Albert, Brother-in-law Louie and Sister-in-law Anna. She is survived by her Brother Alfred and Sister-in-law Ellen. Tina was predeceased by her Beloved Husband of 48 years Leo Daniele in 1994. Left to cherish her memory are her Sons, Lee, Richie, and Philip and Daughter-in-laws, Rakel, Corrine Elena, Grandchildren Christopher, Paul, Joel, Aaron, Andrew, Philip, Annie, Luke & Gregory. Nicholas and Philip II and Great-Grandchildren. Jameson, Lukas, Roman, Gabriel, Mia, Michael,Ryan, Claire, Madelyn, Tommy, Elijah, Everest and Lucy. Visiting Hours on Sunday October 27 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 pm at Konopka Funeral Home, 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, Tina's life will be celebrated at services on Monday 10:00 AM at the funeral home Interment , Madonna Cemetery., Fort Lee, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now