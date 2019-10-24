|
Tina Daniele
Cliffside Park - Daniele , Tina (nee Grimaldi) of Cliffside Park, N J passed peacefully on October 23 2019 after being surrounded by her loving family. Tina was born on August 4 1926 to the late Paul and Angelina Grimaldi in Bronx, New York. Tina was predeceased by her beloved Sister Louise, Brother Albert, Brother-in-law Louie and Sister-in-law Anna. She is survived by her Brother Alfred and Sister-in-law Ellen. Tina was predeceased by her Beloved Husband of 48 years Leo Daniele in 1994. Left to cherish her memory are her Sons, Lee, Richie, and Philip and Daughter-in-laws, Rakel, Corrine Elena, Grandchildren Christopher, Paul, Joel, Aaron, Andrew, Philip, Annie, Luke & Gregory. Nicholas and Philip II and Great-Grandchildren. Jameson, Lukas, Roman, Gabriel, Mia, Michael,Ryan, Claire, Madelyn, Tommy, Elijah, Everest and Lucy. Visiting Hours on Sunday October 27 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 pm at Konopka Funeral Home, 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, Tina's life will be celebrated at services on Monday 10:00 AM at the funeral home Interment , Madonna Cemetery., Fort Lee, NJ.