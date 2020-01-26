Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Resources
1943 - 2020
Todd C. Schuster Obituary
Todd C. Schuster

Northvale - Todd C. Schuster, 76, of Northvale, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Todd was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mildred Schuster. He was a beloved and loyal friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

Todd was a master fabricator and was instrumental in the early days of AMA Superbike racing with BMW and American Honda. After years of working with race teams, Todd opened his own shop, Precision Specialties in Tappan, NY. He was also a member of IATSE Local 1 in NYC.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Todd's memory may be made to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ 07608.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Remember
