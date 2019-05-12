Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Preakness Bible Church
1108 Preakness Avenue
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Woodland Park - KAYAL, Todd - 53, of Woodland Park, went home to be with the Lord on May 11.

Born in Ridgewood; he lived in Franklin Lakes before marrying and moving to Woodland Park 24 years ago. He was an officer with the Passaic County Sheriff's Department and a member of Preakness Bible Church in Wayne.

Todd enjoyed being outdoors, camping, and was an avid motorcyclist. He was an active member of the PBA and loved helping others.

Beloved husband of Diana (nee Leggio) Kayal.

Cherished son of Joseph R. and Claire (nee Ulmer) Kayal.

Devoted father of Brooke and Josh Kayal.

Loving brother of Raymond Kayal and his wife Isabelle, Robin DuHaime and her husband Peter, Wendy Limandri and her husband Vincent, and Amy Quinzer and her husband Tim.

Todd is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

A Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Preakness Bible Church, 1108 Preakness Avenue, Wayne, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Todd's memory to

SALT Ministries, PO Box 64, Jenison MI 49429 For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
