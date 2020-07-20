Todd Royce Stanley
Franklin Lakes - STANLEY, Todd Royce, 41 of Franklin Lakes on July 17, 2020. Born in Englewood, Todd had lived his entire life in Franklin Lakes. He was a 1979 graduate of Indian Hills High School, Oakland, NJ. After graduation Todd attended Wentworth Institute in Boston, Massachusetts and Dominican College in Blauvelt, NY. After college, Todd was employed by Lichtenstein Engineering Associates, a firm with corporate offices in the Empire State Building in New York City. His greatest love was inspecting bridges and tunnels in NY. It was a very complex job. He left the firm after 9/11. He worked as a licensed home inspector with Affinity Home Inspection of Wyckoff. Todd was a member of the United Methodist Church of Franklin Lakes and a Master Mason with the Wyckoff Masonic Lodge #287. In his free time he loved chess and the outdoors playing golf, boating and fishing. He had a love of dogs and was a breeder of Jacquet Boxers.
Todd was the beloved son of Roy and the late Ellen Stanley of Franklin Lakes, NJ. Devoted companion of Dr. Anna Labriola, DDS. Dear brother of Chad Stanley and his wife Christina of Ringwood, NJ.
The family will receive friends at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ on Sunday, July 26, 2020 1-4:30. Funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 4:30 PM. A private cremation was held at Rosedale Crematory.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886
For additional information visit www.vpmemorial.com
