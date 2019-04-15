|
|
Tom Corcoran
Hillsdale - Tom Corcoran, 90, of Hillsdale, NJ passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born to the late Thomas and Rose Corcoran on December 25, 1928 in New York, NY. He was predeceased by sisters, May and Kathleen Corcoran, and his wife of 70 years, Mary, who passed away on December 21, 2018.
During the Korean War, Tom was drafted into the Army and served his term in Germany, before settling in Hillsdale. He was proud of his 40 year career at Union Carbide. In retirement he spent much of his time in Ocean City, NJ, and later in West Palm Beach, FL.
Tom is survived by his son Tom and his wife Peggy of Old Tappan, NJ, and son Bob and his fiancé Mardette Neary of Monroe, NY. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Christine Gatto and her husband Chris of Monroe, NY, Bob Corcoran and his wife Casey of Cornwall, NY, Katie Corcoran of NY, NY and Mary Corcoran of NY, NY, as well as his three great-grandchildren James and Jason Gatto and Ryan Corcoran.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30am at Our Lady of Victories Church in Harrington Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to Our Lady of Victories Church in Tom's name would be appreciated.