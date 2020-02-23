|
Tom Fourounjian
Tom Fourounjian 81, of Wood-Ridge formerly of Hasbrouck Heights and Weehawken passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Aram and Zevart Fourounjian. Tom was a graduate of St. John's University in Queens, NY where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy. Before retiring, he was the owner of Gecker's Pharmacy in Jersey City. Tom was a member of Holy Cross Armenian Church in Union City. He was co-owner of the Weehawken Heights Stables and enjoyed owning thoroughbred race horses and was an avid fan of the NY Giants, Yankees and the Rangers and his greatest love of all was spending time with his family. Devoted father of Debra Nelis and her husband Francois Nelis and Tammy DeLorenzo and her husband Mayor Jack DeLorenzo. Dear brother of the late Andrew, the late Paul and his late wife Virginia and the late Virginia Fourounjian and his lifelong best friend the late Dr. Jack Dadaian. Loving grandfather of Amanda Anderson and her husband Eric, John and Jacqueline DeLorenzo. Cherished uncle of Andrew, Paul and Linda. Also survived by his great nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, February 27th at 9:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Holy Cross Armenian Church in Union City at 11 AM. Cremation following at Cedar Lawn Crematory. Visitation Wednesday, February 26th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Holy Cross Armenian Church or to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com