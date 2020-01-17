|
Tom M. McKenna Sr.
Tom M. McKenna Sr., 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16th, 2020 after a courageous 15-month battle with Leukemia. Born in Jersey City on February 11, 1950, and raised by his late parents John and Mary McKenna in Teaneck. He went to St. Cecilia High School where he excelled in academics and athletics. He earned a full athletic scholarship to Pace University and was inducted into the school's basketball hall of fame before becoming a very successful wine importer and distributor. Tom lived a charmed life, always making those around him feel special. He loved the Fighting Irish, New York Rangers and Yankees and always talking sports with his beloved family and friends.
He is remembered by his loving, longtime partner Diane Origoni, his children: Tommy (predeceased), Brian (Katie), Megan (Jason) and Eric (Diane's son), grandchildren: Grace, Danny, Joseph, Charlie, Rosie and Julian, his siblings, twin brother John, and sisters Kate and Mary. He will also be greatly missed by many beloved relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-8 PM, with a Catholic Blessing 7 PM, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont, NJ; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIy7Ln1oKL5wIVl5OzCh2gsgJdEAAYASAAEgJUxPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds