Resources
More Obituaries for Tom McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom M. McKenna Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom M. McKenna Sr. Obituary
Tom M. McKenna Sr.

Tom M. McKenna Sr., 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16th, 2020 after a courageous 15-month battle with Leukemia. Born in Jersey City on February 11, 1950, and raised by his late parents John and Mary McKenna in Teaneck. He went to St. Cecilia High School where he excelled in academics and athletics. He earned a full athletic scholarship to Pace University and was inducted into the school's basketball hall of fame before becoming a very successful wine importer and distributor. Tom lived a charmed life, always making those around him feel special. He loved the Fighting Irish, New York Rangers and Yankees and always talking sports with his beloved family and friends.

He is remembered by his loving, longtime partner Diane Origoni, his children: Tommy (predeceased), Brian (Katie), Megan (Jason) and Eric (Diane's son), grandchildren: Grace, Danny, Joseph, Charlie, Rosie and Julian, his siblings, twin brother John, and sisters Kate and Mary. He will also be greatly missed by many beloved relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-8 PM, with a Catholic Blessing 7 PM, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont, NJ; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIy7Ln1oKL5wIVl5OzCh2gsgJdEAAYASAAEgJUxPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -