|
|
Tommie Moody Covert
January 7, 1928 - March 25, 2019 - A life well lived and a spirit exemplary. Born to newspaper owners and journalists William Archer Moody and Blanche Little Moody in Sylacauga, AL. Graduated summa cum laude from Alabama College for Women in 1950 (University of Montevallo); earned an MA from Kean College, NJ in 1977. Dedicated her career to developing young people at Hunter College, NYC and in the NJ school system where she taught math, science, health and physical education; coached women's athletics and served as an administrator in the Hackensack school system. After retiring to Huntsville, AL Tommie traveled extensively with her late husband Col.(R) John Rodney Middleton Covert of Dunsmuir, CA was an active member of Christ the King Episcopal Church and served as President of the Anglican Church Women of America. Tommie is predeceased by her siblings. She is survived by her children Dr. Stephen Paul Masone, Linda Masone Wilder (Charles), James William Masone (partner Dr. Charles Collins), stepchildren John Covert (Pam), Kathy Covert Yawn (Randy) and grandchildren Stephanie Yawn, Katie Yawn Coman (Brad), Robin Yawn Boring (Jonathan), and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Thurs., March 28 from 6-8pm at Southern Heritage Funeral Home, 475 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham, AL 35124. Funeral service Fri., March 29 at 10am with visitation prior at 9:15am at Cathedral Church of the Advent, 2017 Sixth Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203. Burial to follow at Marble City Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Memorial contributions can be made to Big Oak Ranch in memory of Tommie at https://www.bigoak.org/donate/.