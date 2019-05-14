|
|
Toni Hatala
Parsippany - Toni (Penque) Hatala, 73, of Parsippany, passed away on May 12, 2019. Born in Hackensack, Toni lived in Lodi and Clifton before settling in Parsippany 25 years ago. Toni was the owner of Athenia Wine + Liquors, Clifton, for 17 years.
Beloved wife of Robert for 44 years. Devoted mother of Jody Gusaeff and her husband Jason of Lawrenceville, GA. Adored grandmother of Kira and Kaya. Dear sister of Patricia Topinka and her husband Andrew of Wayne.
Funeral Service Thursday 7:00 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. www.ShookFH.com