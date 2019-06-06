|
Tony Minutoli
Fort Lee - Minutoli, Tony, known to all as "Tony Min", age 91, of the "Coytesville Section" of Fort Lee, died peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday June 5, 2019. He was a proud World War II Marine Veteran and a life member of the Fort Lee VFW Post #2342. Beloved husband of the late Laura (nee: Novak). Devoted father of Laurie and John Caruso, Robin and John Schwarte, Jeffrey Minutoli, and Debbie and "Big Joe" Mancini. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Caruso, Pam and Nick Colletti, Michael Schwarte, Kim and Kevin Dowling, Joseph Mancini, and Dusty Cook. Adored great grandfather of Chayse, Rylie, Kayla, Ava, Nicholas and Kaia. He will be deeply missed by many wonderful neighbors, the members of the VFW and all who knew him. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble Friday 10:45 am in The Garden of Memories (300 Soldier Hill Rd. Twp of Washington) for Military Services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VNA Health Group Hospice. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 www.frankpatti.com