Happy 35th

Birthday

It is hard to believe that today we will celebrate your 35th Birthday. You came into our lives as a precious bundle of joy and in 19 years you gave us the gift of you. You left a huge void in our lives missing your sense of humor, smiling face, generous and loving heart. The pain of losing you never ends, but today we will celebrate everything you meant to us. You left a mark on everyone you touched and we are proud of the way you lived your life. We will celebrate you and the beautiful memories that never fade. Happy Birthday Trav. Loving you today and forever our special Angel.

Love, Mom, Dad, family and friends. XOXO
