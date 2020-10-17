1/1
Travis K. "Bo" Sparrow
Travis K. Sparrow "Bo"

Passaic - Travis K. Sparrow "Bo" age 32, of Passaic, departed this life on October 12, 2020.

He enjoyed music and art, and working as the neighborhood barber.

Travis was a member of the James Elm Lodge #1180 of Passaic, NJ. I.B.P.O. E. of W.

He was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Sparrow; and grandparents George Butler; and Arnetha Rhodes.

He leaves to cherish great memories to his father; William Rhodes; his grandmother, Loretta Sparrow; 6 sisters, 4 brothers, 2 uncles, and a host of aunts, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Service Wednesday October 21st 7PM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 143 Myrtle Ave, Passaic.

Visitation 5:30-6:30PM

All officers and members of the James Elm Lodge #1180 are summoned to assemble at 6PM to hold services for our dear brother Travis K. Sparrow

.braggfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:30 - 06:30 PM
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
OCT
21
Service
07:00 PM
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
143 Myrtle Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 779-1892
