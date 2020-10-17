Travis K. Sparrow "Bo"Passaic - Travis K. Sparrow "Bo" age 32, of Passaic, departed this life on October 12, 2020.He enjoyed music and art, and working as the neighborhood barber.Travis was a member of the James Elm Lodge #1180 of Passaic, NJ. I.B.P.O. E. of W.He was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Sparrow; and grandparents George Butler; and Arnetha Rhodes.He leaves to cherish great memories to his father; William Rhodes; his grandmother, Loretta Sparrow; 6 sisters, 4 brothers, 2 uncles, and a host of aunts, cousins, other relatives, and friends.Service Wednesday October 21st 7PM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 143 Myrtle Ave, Passaic.Visitation 5:30-6:30PMAll officers and members of the James Elm Lodge #1180 are summoned to assemble at 6PM to hold services for our dear brother Travis K. Sparrow