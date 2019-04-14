Services
Calvary Temple of Wayne
1111 Preakness Ave
Wayne, NJ 07470
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Temple International Assembly of God
1111 Preakness Avenue
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Barrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Theresa (Coleman) Barrier


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Troy Theresa (Coleman) Barrier Obituary
Troy Theresa (nee Coleman) Barrier

- - Passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 81 years. She was an avid photographer; she loved music, reading and spending time with her family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Barrier (decreased). Devoted mother to Evelyn Hanna and her husband Orea of Paterson, NJ, Mary Wimberley and her husband LaRue of Alexander, VA, Sidney Zazani-Barrier and his wife Gabriella of Putnam County, NY, Sheldon Barrier and his wife Diane of Detroit Michigan, Conrad Barrier of Edison, NJ, Alexis Barrier and his wife Elizabeth of Paterson, NJ, Deborah Hanna and her husband Lavern of Paterson, NJ, Lucille Brown and her husband Jayson of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Theresa Jones of Cordova Tennessee, and Stewart Barrier and his wife TiAngela of Lodi, NJ.

Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Calvary Temple International Assembly of God 1111 Preakness Avenue, Wayne, NJ 07470 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

A private cremation will be held.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.