|
|
Troy Theresa (nee Coleman) Barrier
- - Passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 81 years. She was an avid photographer; she loved music, reading and spending time with her family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Barrier (decreased). Devoted mother to Evelyn Hanna and her husband Orea of Paterson, NJ, Mary Wimberley and her husband LaRue of Alexander, VA, Sidney Zazani-Barrier and his wife Gabriella of Putnam County, NY, Sheldon Barrier and his wife Diane of Detroit Michigan, Conrad Barrier of Edison, NJ, Alexis Barrier and his wife Elizabeth of Paterson, NJ, Deborah Hanna and her husband Lavern of Paterson, NJ, Lucille Brown and her husband Jayson of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Theresa Jones of Cordova Tennessee, and Stewart Barrier and his wife TiAngela of Lodi, NJ.
Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Calvary Temple International Assembly of God 1111 Preakness Avenue, Wayne, NJ 07470 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
A private cremation will be held.