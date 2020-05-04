Trudy Rosenbach
Trudy Rosenbach

Glen Rock - Rosenbach, Trudy (nee Buis), age 69 of Glen Rock, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Paterson, Trudy had resided in Glen Rock for the last 37 years. Trudy had worked as office manager at her husband's accounting firm, James A. Rosenbach CPA in Glen Rock. Trudy Rosenbach was the beloved wife of James Rosenbach. Loving mother of Fletcher Rosenbach and his wife Maren of Boulder, CO, and the late Dawn Buis. Dear grandmother of Gianna and Sydney. Sister of N. Gregory Buis of California, Jerilyn Driggs of Hawthorne, and the late Richard Buis. Graveside service at the Laurel Grove Memorial Park will be private. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Laurel Grove Memorial Park
