Trudy Van Der Wall
Mahwah - Trudy Van Der Wall, 75, absent from the body, present with her Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Glen Rock, NJ on September 26, 1943. Trudy was a purchasing agent for Takasago, Int'l USA until her retirement. Predeceased by her parents, Gertrude and Harold Van Der Wall, Sr., and her sisters, Rena Van Der Wall and Marie Pankow. Trudy is survived by her brother, Harold Van Der Wall, Jr. and his wife Barbara, and her sister Evelyn Amarante and her husband Robert, 11 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. Trudy loved life and her family, and lived a full, active life to the end. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-4 pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:30 am at the Funeral Home. The interment will follow at Fairlawn Memorial Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy and to honor the request to please omit flowers, donations in Trudy's memory may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 191 North Central Ave., Ramsey, NJ 07446 or Mahwah Volunteer Ambulance Company #1, 258 Franklin Tpke., Mahwah, NJ 07430.