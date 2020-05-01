True Jordan Née Bozman
True Jordan, née, Bozman

Praise The Lord, True Jordan at the aged 92 was born into eternal life on Tuesday, April 28 of natural causes at her home in Montvale. She was predeceased by her husband of over fifty years Michael Jordan, who passed 14 years ago.

She was also predeceased by her parents, husband, and two sisters Alice and Portia. She is survived by her sister Nancy of Las Vegas, NV, her three daughters Ivy Tulin and her husband Michael of Warwick, NY, Amy Ballanco and her husband Jeffrey of Montvale NJ and Mary Guccione and her husband Roger of Suffern NY, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic a private funeral service will take place under the direction of Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be planned at a future date. For additional information or to leave an on line remembrance please visit Beckerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be sent to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 2 Fremont Ave., Park Ridge, NJ, 07656.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
