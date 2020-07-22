1/1
Tyler Joseph Michael Feeley
Tyler Joseph Michael Feeley

Waldwick - Tyler Joseph Michael Feeley passed away suddenly on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 27. Born in Suffern, New York, he was a lifelong resident of Waldwick. He was a graduate of Waldwick High School and Monmouth University. Most recently, he was a mixologist at Ruths Chris Steakhouse in Paramus. Tyler lived life to the fullest, was fun loving with an infectious smile. His huge heart and love of family and friends will be missed by many. He is survived by his brother Kevin, sister Mychaela and the village of family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Calvary Lutheran Church, 165 W. Crescent Ave., Allendale, NJ 07401. The funeral service for Tyler will commence at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the JDFR, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
