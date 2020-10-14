1/
Dr. Ulpiano B. Guico Jr.
1951 - 2020
Dr. Ulpiano B. . Guico Jr

River Edge - Dr. Ulpiano B. Guico Jr. who went by "Jun", 68, of River Edge, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Before retiring, Jun was a pediatrician for Elmhurst Hospital as well as in private practice for 20 years at The Children's Clinic. He was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in River Edge.

Cherished husband of Margie (nee Serrano). Loving father of Vanessa May Vitale and her husband Chad, John Guico and his wife Katherine Arena with grandchildren Jackson and Callie Rose, and Christopher Guico. He also leaves behind his beloved feline companion, Simon.

Family will receive friends on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday October 16, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 445 Fifth Avenue, River Edge. Cremation will be held privately.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
OCT
15
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
