Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Secaucus, NJ
Umberto Fasolino

Umberto Fasolino Obituary
Umberto Fasolino

Carlstadt - Umberto Fasolino, 83, of Carlstadt died on Monday October 7, 2019 at the Hackensack University Medical Center.

He was born in Naples Italy and was a former resident of Bayonne and Secaucus before moving to Carlstadt 23 years ago.

Umberto was the former owner of Fasolino Management Company in Secaucus for many years before retiring in 2004. He was the former owner Umberto's Restaurant in Secaucus;

He was predeceased by his daughter Gina Fasolino;

He is survived by his beloved wife Filomena (Granata) Fasolino; his sons Antonio and his wife Maryann Fasolino; Robert and his wife Isabella Fasolino; his daughters Anna and her husband Dominick Orlando; and Lina Restivo; his sister Margaret Vassallo; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren;

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus. A funeral Mass will be said on Friday at 9:30AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus.

Entombment will follow at the Holy Cross Mausoleum in North Arlington.
