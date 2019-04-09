|
V. Jean Kaminski (nee Buono)
South Hackensack/formerly Hackensack - V. Jean Kaminski (nee Buono), of South Hackensack, formerly of Hackensack, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Rose Buono. She was part of a family consisting her sisters Frances, Marie, Clara, and Josephine and her brothers Frank, Anthony, and Joseph. Her whole family is gone now - awaiting for her to make them a complete family again. Jean graduated from Hackensack High School and went on to her career in the clothing industry. Her last employer was Brooks Brothers. Jean had no children of her own, but she was blessed with many godchildren who she adored. She also loved her many nieces and nephews. Those who knew her will miss her. She was a great person. The funeral on Thursday, April 11th from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park at 11:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be 12:30 PM at Immaculate Conception Church, Hackensack with interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com