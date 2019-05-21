Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
Vahan Parseghian Obituary
Vahan Parseghian

Hackensack - Vahan Paseghian, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on May 14, 2019.

Vahan is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Van Sise, Carol Kilduff, and Laurie Cramsie. Dear grandfather of Jennie and Michael. Cherished brother of Ed, Masis, and Margo. Dear close friend of Maryrose Higgins. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10AM to 12PM for a memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to for Parkinson Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
