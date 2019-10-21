|
|
Valentine G. Miele
Palisades Park - Valentine G. Miele, 70, of Palisades Park, died on Sunday October 20, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, he settled in Palisades Park. He was a C.P.A. For over 45 years, Valentine M. Miele C.P.A., Palisades Park.
Dear nephew of Mary J. Simonetti and John Amorosa, also survived by many cousins.
Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Visiting Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the in Valentine's memory.