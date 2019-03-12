|
Valerie Formisano
Rutherford - Valerie Formisano, 79, of Rutherford, passed away Sunday, March 10th. She was born in Jersey City to Elmer "Sunny" Preston and Irene (nee Orocchi). As a young women, Valerie became a Registered Nurse. Early in her career she was a RN at Englewood Hospital. Later she was a teaching RN at Bergen Tech for 10 years. She then taught Nursing in the Medical Assistant Program at Catholic Community Service in Newark until she was 70yrs.old, before retiring. Valerie was an avid reader and a loyal Jeopardy game show fan. She had a group of lady friends she met annually in Vermont who affectionately referred to themselves as the "Cowbells". She was a member of Rutherford Jr. Woman's Club and the 55Kip Center where she taught about Alzheimers. Valerie also belonged to the "Happy Hoffers". She enjoyed playing tennis in Rutherford, Wallington and Clifton.
Valerie will be missed by her children, Michael Jr., Kim Marionthal, Gregg Formisano and wife Lori, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and sibling John Preston; she is predeceased by Gerard Preston.
Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Private cremation.
