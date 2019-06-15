|
|
Valerie Gancarz
Elmwood Park - Valerie Gancarz, 67, of Elmwood Park, passed away after a brief illness of June 12, 2019. She was born in Hackensack on May 29, 1952 to the late Elaine and Stanley Gancarz. She was a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. She received her B.A. degree from William Paterson University. She also received her Business Certificate from Montclair State University. Valerie taught at Berkley School, Katherine Gibbs and Clifton School of Business. She also taught at Manchester Regional & West Essex High Schools. She retired after 22 years of service from Hackensack High School. During her long career she was active in Future Business Leaders of America. Valerie loved to travel and spending every summer at the Jersey Shore.
She is survived by her dearest friend Dr. Barbara Jordan and John Wolasz, also by her two god children and many cousins.
Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested for would be appreciated in Valerie's memory.
www.patrickjconte.com