Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Gancarz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Gancarz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Valerie Gancarz Obituary
Valerie Gancarz

Elmwood Park - Valerie Gancarz, 67, of Elmwood Park, passed away after a brief illness of June 12, 2019. She was born in Hackensack on May 29, 1952 to the late Elaine and Stanley Gancarz. She was a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. She received her B.A. degree from William Paterson University. She also received her Business Certificate from Montclair State University. Valerie taught at Berkley School, Katherine Gibbs and Clifton School of Business. She also taught at Manchester Regional & West Essex High Schools. She retired after 22 years of service from Hackensack High School. During her long career she was active in Future Business Leaders of America. Valerie loved to travel and spending every summer at the Jersey Shore.

She is survived by her dearest friend Dr. Barbara Jordan and John Wolasz, also by her two god children and many cousins.

Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for would be appreciated in Valerie's memory.

www.patrickjconte.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now