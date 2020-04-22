Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's of Bologna
Ringwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Hunter Obituary
Valerie Hunter

Ringwood - Valerie Hunter, 85, of Ringwood NJ died peacefully on April 3, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Tom Hunter of 66 years, survived by her sister, 6 children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. How do you summarize such an amazing woman's life in so few words when she deserves a novel. Valerie epitomized love and light, full of vibrant energy. Loved family, friends and traveled wherever and whenever she could. Raised 7 children through many hardships but always had a smile, jig and a drink at the end of each day. Lived by and preached the golden rule and always stopped to smell every rose, plant and tree on her incredible life journey. She put her trust in Jesus and knew he would take care of her. We could not imagine a better mother and friend. Through it all Val maintained the funniest sense of humor and would laugh until she choked. Her energy, smile, laughter and unconditional love will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service is tentatively scheduled for June 13, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Catherine's of Bologna in Ringwood, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -