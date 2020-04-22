|
Valerie Hunter
Ringwood - Valerie Hunter, 85, of Ringwood NJ died peacefully on April 3, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Tom Hunter of 66 years, survived by her sister, 6 children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. How do you summarize such an amazing woman's life in so few words when she deserves a novel. Valerie epitomized love and light, full of vibrant energy. Loved family, friends and traveled wherever and whenever she could. Raised 7 children through many hardships but always had a smile, jig and a drink at the end of each day. Lived by and preached the golden rule and always stopped to smell every rose, plant and tree on her incredible life journey. She put her trust in Jesus and knew he would take care of her. We could not imagine a better mother and friend. Through it all Val maintained the funniest sense of humor and would laugh until she choked. Her energy, smile, laughter and unconditional love will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service is tentatively scheduled for June 13, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Catherine's of Bologna in Ringwood, NJ.