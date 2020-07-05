Valerie Jean Kubisky
Paterson - Kubisky, Valerie Jean, age 83, of Paterson, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Valerie was a lifelong resident. She had worked as a salesperson at Woolworth in Paterson and then at Children's Wear in Clifton. She was an avid Bingo and Lottery player. For 65 years, Valerie was the beloved wife of Henry Kubisky. Loving mother of John Kubisky and his wife Angela of West Milford, James Kubisky and his wife Erica of Greer, SC and Joseph Kubisky and his wife Maria of East Stroudsburg, PA. Dear grandmother of James Kubisky, Thomas Kubisky and Kayla Kubisky. All funeral services will be private to the family. (www.browningforshay.com
