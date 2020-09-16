Valerie K. Schroder
Valerie K. Schroder, 82, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away at home on September 16, 2020. Prior to retiring in 2002, she was a chemistry teacher at Passaic High School for over 30 years, receiving many accolades during her teaching career. She was a member of NJ Retirees' Education Assoc. and a member and President of the Woman's College Club in Rutherford. She was a parishioner of Queen of Peace Church and sang in the choir. Valerie loved traveling, shopping and going to New York City to see Broadway shows. Cherished aunt of Lauren Evers and her husband Glenn and Kurt Schroder. Loving sister of the late William Schroder and his wife the late Joan Schroder. Devoted daughter of the late Willy and Katherine (nee Kramer) Schroder. Long time friend of Edward Mix. Also survived by many cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:00 AM. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery, Paterson will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.