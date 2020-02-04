|
Valeska (Koehn) Lau
Valeska (Koehn) Lau, 94 years old, died peacefully in Swampscott, MA on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Valeska was born in 1925 the daughter of the late Albert and Katherine (Saalbeck) Koehn in the Bronx, NY with her identical twin sister, Annamarie. She was raised and educated in New York City, graduated from Julia Richman High School and worked primarily for Colgate-Palmolive in the Patent Department, before moving to New Jersey in 1962 with her marriage to Christian Lau, Jr., her husband for 57 years. She was a resident of River Edge, NJ from 1966 until 2019 when she moved to Swampscott, MA.
In New Jersey, Valeska worked in the Payroll Department for Dial-America Marketing in Mahwah, NJ, was a long-time member of St. Peter the Apostle Church, the River Edge Women's Club and town bowling leagues. She enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, arts and crafts projects and traveling with her husband, especially trips they took every September to Woodloch Pines Resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania.
In addition to her husband, Valeska is survived by her son Christian Lau and his wife Maura of Swampscott, MA, daughter Valeska Gill and her husband Minto of Suwanee, GA, daughter Suzanne Santos and her husband Luis of Fort Worth, TX, grandchildren, Christopher, Brianna, Stephanie, Connor, Nicolette, Cameron, Carson and Caiden, niece Karen Benning, nephew Robert Kohl and sister-in-law Barbara Kantor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Annamarie "Mimi" Kohl.
A Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), Lynn followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 178 Humphrey St., Swampscott, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours are in the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Valeska's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com