Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vasalia Azzata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vasalia Azzata

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vasalia Azzata Obituary
Vasalia Azzata

AZZATA Vasalia (nee Harames) of Norwood passed away on December 20,2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Devoted mother of Maria Skiadas and her husband Socrates, Frances Goudie and her husband James. Loving YiaYia of John, Vicky, Melina and Stephanie. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth Harame. Cherished Aunt of Theodore, Ellen, Liza, Alexander, Susan, Mostafa, Rob, Stephanie, Nicole, Olive, Adam, Gina, Leila, Jonathon and Zachary. Vasalia worked at Toffenetti Restaurant early on, at AT&T as a telephone operator and was a Payroll Administrator in various New York and New Jersey corporations. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Thursday 4-8PM. Funeral Service Friday 11 AM at St John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral Tenafly. Interment Fairview Cemetery Fairview. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Michael's Home 3 Lehman Terrace Yonkers NY 10705.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vasalia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -