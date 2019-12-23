|
Vasalia Azzata
AZZATA Vasalia (nee Harames) of Norwood passed away on December 20,2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Devoted mother of Maria Skiadas and her husband Socrates, Frances Goudie and her husband James. Loving YiaYia of John, Vicky, Melina and Stephanie. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth Harame. Cherished Aunt of Theodore, Ellen, Liza, Alexander, Susan, Mostafa, Rob, Stephanie, Nicole, Olive, Adam, Gina, Leila, Jonathon and Zachary. Vasalia worked at Toffenetti Restaurant early on, at AT&T as a telephone operator and was a Payroll Administrator in various New York and New Jersey corporations. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly on Thursday 4-8PM. Funeral Service Friday 11 AM at St John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral Tenafly. Interment Fairview Cemetery Fairview. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Michael's Home 3 Lehman Terrace Yonkers NY 10705.