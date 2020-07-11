Vasso Manousos
Ramsey - Vasso Manousos passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 in the loving arms of her husband of 47 years, Peter. Vasso was born in Krestena Elias, Greece. Vasso and her husband, Peter were members of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. She is also survived by her three loving step-children: George Manousos and his wife, Connie; Paulette Jaworski and her husband, Jay; Nancy Turk and her husband Ron. Vasso is also survived by her seven beloved grandchildren: Thomas and Tina Manousos; Brian, Mark, and Kristen Jaworski; Alexandra and Samantha Turk. At the family's request funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
