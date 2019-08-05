|
|
Velia E. Mantione
Totowa - Mantione, Velia E. (nee D'Ovidio), age 90 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on August 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ireneo "Ernie" Mantione (2017). Loving mother of Elisa Mantione of Toms River, Pauline Vitale and her husband Carmelo of Wayne, Anthony Mantione and his wife Pe Teap of Galloway Township, Peter Mantione and his wife Lorraine of Hanover Township, and Joseph Mantione and his wife Debra of West Milford. Adoring grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Born in Gaeta, Italy she lived in Italy for 18 years before coming to the United States and residing in Paterson. In 1963 she moved to Totowa where she lived for the rest of her life. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Velia was also a member of the Totowa Italian American Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Laurel Grove Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 5-8 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.