|
|
Velma S. Reardon
River Vale - Velma S. Reardon of River Vale, NJ formerly of Township of Washington, NJ on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Hector and Susan MacDonald.
She was predeceased by her husband, Russell and her daughter Christine L. Nitti. Devoted mother of Russell J. Reardon II and his wife Ruthie; David MacDonald Reardon and his wife Gail; Kerry Reardon and her husband Steven Breitner and son in law, Dr. David Nitti. Loving grandmother of Stacey Dunne and her husband Liam; Russell J. Reardon III and his wife Sara; James Reardon and his wife Erynne; Jeremy Schwartz and his wife Carmen; D.J. Nitti and his wife Kathryn; Jenna and Annie Nitti; Harrison, Elias and Larkin Breitner. Cherished great grandmother of Pierce, Jack, Sean, Russell IV, Theo, Stefano, Lando and Dylan Rose.
She was a member of the Old Paramus Reformed Church, Ridgewood, NJ. Funeral service at Old Paramus Reformed Church, Ridgewood, NJ on Tuesday at 11 AM. Interment, Valleau Cemetery, Ridgewood, NJ. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Becker-funeralhome.com