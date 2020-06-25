Velona Napotina



South Hackensack - Velona Napotina, of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 75 years. Prior to retiring, she was a registered nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center where she worked as a maternity nurse for 25 years. Velona was a parishioner at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of Hackensack where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Woman's Circle. She was a graduate of Rockland Community College. She was well known for her generosity and baking her delicious cookies. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew Napotina and Catherine (nee Puccio). She is survived by several loving relatives and many friends. Memorial Mass to be announced at a future date. Entombment at Garden of Memories will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store