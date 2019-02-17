Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Bell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera Bell Obituary
Vera Bell

Hasbrouck Heights - Vera Bell (nee Fejfarova) 92, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Dolni Redice, Czech Republic to the late Josefa and Josef Fejfar and came to the United States in 1948. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Bell. Devoted mother of Vera Illes and the late Robert H. Bell. Loving grandmother of Robert Conlin and his wife Ana, Kevin Conlin and his wife Kimberly, Timothy Illes and his wife Nikaury, Stefanie Illes, Sarah Grauso and her husband Josiah and Lance Bell. Cherished great grandmother of Cassandra Stenborg, Tyler Claudio, Bryce Paulino, Donovan Byrd, Abigail, Chloe and Giovanni Grauso. Also survived by her nieces and nephews in the Czech Republic. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, February 19th at 11 AM. Entombment following at St. Nicholas Mausoleum, Lodi. Visitation Monday, February 18th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.