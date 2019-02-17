|
|
Vera Bell
Hasbrouck Heights - Vera Bell (nee Fejfarova) 92, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Dolni Redice, Czech Republic to the late Josefa and Josef Fejfar and came to the United States in 1948. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Bell. Devoted mother of Vera Illes and the late Robert H. Bell. Loving grandmother of Robert Conlin and his wife Ana, Kevin Conlin and his wife Kimberly, Timothy Illes and his wife Nikaury, Stefanie Illes, Sarah Grauso and her husband Josiah and Lance Bell. Cherished great grandmother of Cassandra Stenborg, Tyler Claudio, Bryce Paulino, Donovan Byrd, Abigail, Chloe and Giovanni Grauso. Also survived by her nieces and nephews in the Czech Republic. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, February 19th at 11 AM. Entombment following at St. Nicholas Mausoleum, Lodi. Visitation Monday, February 18th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. CostaMemorialHome.com