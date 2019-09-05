|
|
Vera H. Ahl
Ridgefield, - Vera H.Ahl, 94, of Ridgefield, died peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Englewood Hospital.
Loving wife to William, who predeceased her, loving mother to Michael and June (Ahl) Lara, her husband Charlie, and doting grandmother to Jenna and Jackie.
She devoted her time to Zion Lutheran Church, Altar Guild and the Ridgefield Senior Center.
Friends and family may come to pay their respects Thursday 3-7pm at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral Service to be held on Friday 10 am at Zion Lutheran Church, Ridgefield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 941 Slocum Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ.