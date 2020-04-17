|
|
Vera Marie Scheidemann
Clifton - Vera Marie Scheidemann of Clifton passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Daughters of Miriam Center after a short illness. She was 93 years of age. Born in Passaic, NJ on April 22, 1926, she resided in Clifton her entire life. Vera was the daughter of the late Florence C. (nee Hilton) and the late Ernest T. Scheidemann. She is survived by her brother, Ernest J. Scheidemann of Clifton and nieces and nephews. A graduate of Clifton High School, she became employed as a secretary for Western Electric Company and later for AT&T in New York City, retiring from there. She also was a salesperson for the Scheidemann Agency, Clifton. Vera served as a commissioner and Past President of the Preakness Hospital Board of Managers. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church, Clifton. Due to current conditions services are private. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Contributions would be appreciated and can be made in her name to the Clifton Education Foundation, c/o Loretta Ahmad, 19 Maple Hill Road, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.