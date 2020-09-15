Vera Piltzecker
Rutherford - Vera K. Piltzecker, 92, long time resident of Rutherford, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born in 1928 in Nutley to parents, Dimitri Kineyko and Marie (nee Burack). Vera was the first of three children, followed by brothers William and Wallace. She was raised in Leominster, Massachusetts and at 13 years old the family moved to Kearny, NJ where she graduated from Kearny HS. In 1949 Vera married John G. Piltzecker and they settled in Rutherford in 1955 where she remained.
She began her employment while in high school with Prudential Insurance Co. in Newark starting in the "steno pool" and working her way up to Secretary to the VP for Building and Grounds. Vera worked for 20 years at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she retired as Secretary for the VP of Academic Affairs. She was a dedicated member and friend to many in the Woman's Club of Rutherford for 63 years. She was also a member of the Rutherford PTA and the Rutherford (now Meadowlands) Museum.
Vera was married to John for over 60 years before he passed away in 2011. She will be sadly missed by her two sons, John W. Piltzecker and William R. Piltzecker & his wife Nancy and their two sons, Charles and James.
Funeral is private.
To Honor Vera, donations would be greatly appreciated to:
the Woman's Club of Rutherford, 201 Fairview Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070
Please visit calhounmania.com