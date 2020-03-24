Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Vera Scanlon Obituary
Services were held March 12th for Vera Scanlon, who passed peacefully on March 8, 2020. Born in Venice, Italy to Giovanni Girardon, a NY banker, and Mimi Carmignato, an opera singer under contract to the Met, the family returned to NY after Vera's birth.

Vera lived life with unbridled enthusiasm. She majored in theater at Hunter College, which suited her big personality. Her many passions included travel, dance, music and theater, and her devotion to the Brooklyn Dodgers was legendary. When Vera met Jack Scanlon, his love of jazz, dance, travel and baseball won her over. After Jack graciously congratulated her on the Dodgers' World Series win over his Yankees, they married.

Jack and Vera raised daughters, Debbie and Julie, in Washington Twp. A member of the town's Woman's Club, Vera adapted, directed and performed in many shows. She also founded the OLGC drama program. The quintessential "Auntie Mame," Vera's infectious spirit inspired young and old alike and, propelled by childlike curiosity, there was nothing she wouldn't try. She took up tap dancing at sixty. She also loved to explore and when her best friend, Barbara, married Jack's best friend, George Radice, they became a life-long traveling quartet. Vera was larger than life and her contagious energy inspired others to go along for the ride.

Vera faced life's challenges with strength, dignity and amazing resilience. This, however, is not how she wished to be remembered, and she made it abundantly clear what her legacy should be. So now, appropriately, Vera will get the final word, "I just want to be remembered as a marvelous dancer with a terrific sense of humor."

Full obit at dignitymemorial.com.
