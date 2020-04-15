Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Vera Zwankoff

Vera Zwankoff Obituary
Vera Zwankoff

Zwankoff, Vera Age 91 of Wayne on Monday April 13, 2020. She was born in Newark lived in Union City before moving to Wayne.

Prior to retiring, she he was a secretary for Celanese in Newark for thirty-five years. Vera is predeceased by her parents Tony and Dora Zwankoff and her fiancé of forty five years Joseph Pagnillo. She is survived by her aunt Mary Klimowich and many cousins who loved her very much. All service will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell
