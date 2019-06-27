Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
Teaneck - Vergerlene Wilson of Teaneck on June 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Regina Montford. Also survived by four grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Wilson, daughters Linda Watson, Robin Wilson, and son Glenn Wilson. Funeral Services Saturday June 29, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
