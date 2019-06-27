|
|
Vergerlene Wilson
Teaneck - Vergerlene Wilson of Teaneck on June 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Regina Montford. Also survived by four grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Wilson, daughters Linda Watson, Robin Wilson, and son Glenn Wilson. Funeral Services Saturday June 29, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.