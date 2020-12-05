Veronica C. "Ronnie" Nagel
Veronica C. "Ronnie" Nagel died on November 26, 2020 at Collington Kendall Extended Care in Mitchellville, Md., at the age of 95. Ronnie was born on December 17, 1924 in Jersey City, N.J, the daughter of Oliver and Catherine "Kitty" Fowler. Oliver died in 1929. Subsequently Kitty married Ferdinand Yeo, who helped her raise Ronnie and her three sisters. Their brother, Vincent, was born in 1940. The family re-located to Denville, N.J., and Ronnie attended St. Elizabeth's High School in Convent Station. During WWII, Ronnie served in the US Army, primarily in Richmond, Va., where she was a nursing aide. Mostly a homemaker in the fifties, Ronnie loved children, her own and everyone else's. She spent several years as a beloved second grade teacher at St. Michael's Elementary School in Palisades Park, N.J. and was active through the years at her home parish, St. Margaret's RC Church in Little Ferry, N.J. Her husband, Bill, died in 1983. Ronnie moved to Salisbury, MD. in 1984, and spent the next thirty years making many new friends, visiting her children and grandchildren, and travelling both in the states and in Europe. She was active in the Happy Timers and in guild work at St. Frances de Sales parish. In 2015 she moved to Collington, first in an apartment and eventually in extended care. It could be said of Ronnie that almost everyone she met liked her. The rest loved her. It is appropriate that she died on Thanksgiving, her favorite holiday. It is also the favorite holiday of her entire family, who looked forward every year to Thanksgiving at Grandma's house. A child of the depression, she grew up without much in the way of material possessions, but always valued the love of family. She taught us all to be thankful for what we have. In the weeks before her death, she gave thanks for the two grandchildren who got married this year, a new great grandchild, and two more on the way. She was very thankful that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. In addition to her husband, parents, and stepfather, she was pre-deceased by her sisters, Marie Bird and Catherine Miller, brother, Vincent Yeo, and daughter-in-law, Audrey Nagel. She is survived by her children, Dr. William "Kel" Nagel and his wife Deborah, of Salisbury, MD.; Jack Nagel and his wife Denise, of Wood-Ridge, N.J.; Dr. Joseph Nagel and his wife, Rosemary, of Charlottesville, Va.; Mary Claire Bowie and her husband John, of Wallingford, Pa., and Judith Lorenz, and her husband David, of Bowie, Md.; sister, Frances Price of Union, N.J.; sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Margie Fisher, who helped their Mom live independently in Salisbury, and the staff at Collington, particularly Ana from the social work department, who helped us hold many Zoom visits during the Covid pandemic. Because of the Covid pandemic, funeral will be private. Internment will be with her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends in the spring when public gatherings become safe. Arrangements are being handled by Hardesty Funeral Home in Annapolis, Md. and Kohler Funeral Home in Wood-Ridge, N.J. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in keeping with Ronnie's wishes, charities which help veterans, children, and the poor. Suggested are: Wounded Warriors
Donor Care Center, PO Box 758533, Topeka, KS 66675, The Joseph House, PO Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802, Maryland Food Bank, 28500 Owens Branch Road, Salisbury, Md. 21801, or Center For Food Action, 192 West Demarest Ave., Englewood, N.J. 07631.