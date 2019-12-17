|
|
Veronica Chwaz Ullrich
Mahwah - Veronica Chwaz Ullrich, born March 29, 1926 in Suffern, NY, died at the age of 93 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at home in Mahwah, NJ. She was a long time resident of Mahwah and devout member of The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM). Her parents were founding members of the original IHM church, built in 1915 and helped lay the foundation. After completing the tenth grade she left to work and help support her family. She was a part owner of V-V's Fine Fabrics with her sister Victoria in Suffern, NY and was a seamstress and prolific crocheter throughout her life. Her greatest joy and happiness was her family. Loving mother of eight, she is survived by: Malvina (Kevin) Sheldon, Monica Ullrich, Valerie (Brian) Forsyth, Joseph Ullrich, Michele (Richard) Antonick , John (Patricia) Ullrich, Aloysius (Shiri) Ullrich and Anna Regina Ullrich; twelve grandchildren: John (Jessica) Ullrich, Bryan (Johanna) Sheldon, Kirsten Sheldon (Michael Jensen), Sarah (Ryan) Kramer, Matthew Forsyth (Anna Blanton), Samuel (Shaina) Forsyth, LTJG Emma Forsyth, USN, Catherine Antonick, Paul Antonick, Meredith UIlrich, Ori Ullrich, and Noam Ullrich; and seven great grandchildren with one more due in March 2020. She is predeceased by her husband John Ullrich, her parents Jahn and Malvina Chwaz and her six siblings: Charlotta Jenc, Frank Chwaz, Victoria Piejak, Rose Genito, John Chwaz, and Sophie Short. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Mahwah, NJ. Cremation will be private. Flowers, though appreciated are not necessarily needed as there will not be a graveside service. Veronica would have preferred that gifts be given that would continue to help others. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memorial to her to the Valley Hospice, c/o Joanna Hannon, Executive Director, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.