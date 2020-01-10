Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Tonto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Di Tonto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Di Tonto Obituary
Veronica Di Tonto

Lyndhurst - Di Tonto, Veronica "Ronnie" (nee Carr), 91, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Di Tonto. Loving mother of Marilynn "Lynn" & her husband Vincent Minarovich, and Lauren & her husband Edward Foster. Dear sister of Carolynn Carr and the late Winnie Costanzo and Gene Carr. Cherished grandmother of Bobby & Lyndsey. Ronnie had a love for animals, especially her beloved cat Roxie. She donated her time at various animal leagues. She was an avid scrabble player, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and was very creative. Anyone who knew Ronnie knew she had the gift of gab. Funeral Monday at 10AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 11AM Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of Bergen County, 221 Stuyvesant Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -