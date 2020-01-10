|
|
Veronica Di Tonto
Lyndhurst - Di Tonto, Veronica "Ronnie" (nee Carr), 91, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Di Tonto. Loving mother of Marilynn "Lynn" & her husband Vincent Minarovich, and Lauren & her husband Edward Foster. Dear sister of Carolynn Carr and the late Winnie Costanzo and Gene Carr. Cherished grandmother of Bobby & Lyndsey. Ronnie had a love for animals, especially her beloved cat Roxie. She donated her time at various animal leagues. She was an avid scrabble player, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and was very creative. Anyone who knew Ronnie knew she had the gift of gab. Funeral Monday at 10AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 11AM Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of Bergen County, 221 Stuyvesant Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.