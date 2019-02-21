|
|
Veronica Furey
River Edge - Veronica Furey (née Hanley), 87, of River Edge, NJ, passed away February 14, 2019, to join her husband of 66 years, John Furey (2010). Veronica is survived by their three children and their families, including six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nana filled the dash between her years with extraordinary love and faith, which continues to be a blessing to her family and all who knew her.
Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb. 23rd, 10 AM, St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Veronica's memory to St. Peter the Apostle Church Food Pantry, 445 Fifth Ave., River Edge. Arrangements Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge.