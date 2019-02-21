Services
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
River Edge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Furey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Furey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Veronica Furey Obituary
Veronica Furey

River Edge - Veronica Furey (née Hanley), 87, of River Edge, NJ, passed away February 14, 2019, to join her husband of 66 years, John Furey (2010). Veronica is survived by their three children and their families, including six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nana filled the dash between her years with extraordinary love and faith, which continues to be a blessing to her family and all who knew her.

Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb. 23rd, 10 AM, St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Veronica's memory to St. Peter the Apostle Church Food Pantry, 445 Fifth Ave., River Edge. Arrangements Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.