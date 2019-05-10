|
Pastor Veronica McIninch
Trinity, NC - Pastor Veronica Mary McIninch (76) of Trinity, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019. She is survived by her sister Louise Sincaglia of Elmwood Park, NJ; her children: Debbie McIninch of Thomasville, NC, Kim Rosario of Trinity, NC, Dawn Ihle of Clifton, NJ, Michael McIninch of Clifton, NJ, and Kelly Hege of Trinity, NC; as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also adopted in her heart a multitude of friends. A woman devoted to family and her faith, Veronica lived life to the fullest and wished that all who knew her well would honor her memory by doing the same. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future at New Hope Christian Center, Archdale, NC where she attended and preached for 13 years.