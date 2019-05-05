Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Secaucus, NJ
Veronica Pazos Obituary
Veronica Pazos

Edgewater - Veronica (Schneider) Pazos 95 of Edgewater passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at her home.

Born in New York City she was a former resident of Milford, before moving to Edgewater 16 years ago.

Veronica attended the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus;

She predeceased by her beloved husband John Pazos who died in 2003;

She is survived by her 2 nephews William McKeever and Jonathan Ewing and her neice Marion Scalzo;

Visitation will be held on Monday May 6th from 4 to 8 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus. A funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Burial will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
