Veronica Pazos
Edgewater - Veronica (Schneider) Pazos 95 of Edgewater passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at her home.
Born in New York City she was a former resident of Milford, before moving to Edgewater 16 years ago.
Veronica attended the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus;
She predeceased by her beloved husband John Pazos who died in 2003;
She is survived by her 2 nephews William McKeever and Jonathan Ewing and her neice Marion Scalzo;
Visitation will be held on Monday May 6th from 4 to 8 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus. A funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Burial will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.