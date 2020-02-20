Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Veronica S. Tarino


1929 - 2020
Upper Saddle River - Veronica S. Tarino, 90, on February 19, 2020 of Upper Saddle River, NJ. Beloved wife of Edward for 70 years. Loving mother of Gary, Randall and wife Lisa, Cynthia and husband Joseph Rio and David. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Robert, Michael, Genevieve, Victoria, Meghan, Frederick and Jessica. She was the longest serving councilwoman in Upper Saddle River and also an aide to the New Jersey State Assembly. Veronica was an avid Bridge and tennis player. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-5 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Veronica to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
